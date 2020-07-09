Tropical Storm Warning in Effect for Long Island

Tropical Storm Fay will bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and dangerous surf conditions to the East End on Friday.

Heavy rain showers and tropical-storm winds are expected over the next 36 hours in the Mid-Atlantic Coast, New York, and Southern New England. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm warning for Long Island, including the North and South Forks Thursday evening.

The low pressure storm system will bring a potential for winds 39 to 57 miles per hour in the Riverhead area and 30 to 40 mph winds on the South Fork with gusts up to 50. Scattered power and communications outages are possible.

A flash flood warning is also in effect, starting Friday morning at 6 to Saturday at midnight, with rain forecasted between 2 and 4 inches, higher amounts possible locally. Exactly where the heaviest amount of rains will occur depend on the track of the storm, which remains uncertain.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday evening that state agencies will deploy response resources. “With widespread thunderstorms expected across the state and heavy rain and flash flooding expected to hit New York City and Long Island in the coming days, I am urging all New Yorkers to stay alert and be careful during these potentially severe weather conditions,” Cuomo said.

The storm will also bring a high rip current risk on Friday.

The temperature will remain hot and humid. Friday’s high is near 82 in Riverhead, and 77 in East Hampton.

Showers will continue Saturday, possibly with thunderstorms. By Sunday, the weather will be mostly sunny.

Check back for updates as the storm develops.

