Zeldin to Deliver Address at Republican National Convention

Congressman Lee Zeldin will be a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Zeldin, who lives in Shirley, announced Saturday afternoon that he will deliver the address from Long Island, as speakers are doing so remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He represents the First Congressional District, which includes the East End.

“It will be an honor to address our great nation in prime-time Wednesday night during this historic event and represent the hardworking people of Long Island as our country approaches this most important election of our lifetime,” Zeldin said in a statement.

The congressman, who served in the Iraq war and is a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, said it will be a “positive focused speech.”

Zeldin, a three-term Republican, is up for reelection in November and is being challenged by Nancy Goroff. He has become one of Trump’s most loyal defenders over the last four years. He spoke out strongly against impeachment proceedings against the president with Trump retweeting Zeldin’s messages.

The Republican National Convention to nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to a second term begins Monday. It will take place over four days, mostly by remote, though delegates will have to cast their votes in person at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina.

First Lady Melania Trump will speak on Tuesday night.

Other speakers of note include, Alice Johnson, whose life sentence the president commuted after a push by Kim Kardashian West, Nick Sandmann, a former student who sued CNN and The Washington Post for their coverage of his interaction with a Native American protestor, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey who brandished guns outside their St. Louis home during a Black Lives Matter protest and were then charged with felonies.

On Wednesday, the vice president will speak from Baltimore. Trump will deliver his acceptance speech Thursday evening from the South Lawn of the White House.

The Democratic National Convention was held last week, during which former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the presidential nomination and Senator Kamala Harris accepted the vice presidential nomination.

